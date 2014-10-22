The leaders I coach drive themselves and their teams to great achievements, are engaged in what they do, love their work and have passion and compassion in how they work for their teams and customers. They face tough situations - impossible-seeming deadlines or goals, difficult conversations, constant re-balancing of work-life priorities, and crazy business scenarios we’ve never faced before.
Their days can be both energizing and completely draining. And each day they face those choices and predicaments at times with full grace and others with total foolishness.
Along the way I hear and offer the questions - how are you taking care of yourself? how will you rejuvenate? how will you maintain balance? so you I ask these questions of the leaders I work with so that they can keep driving their goals, over-achieving each day and showing up for the important people in your life :)
I focus on three ways to do this myself.
-
Knowing myself - spending time to understand and check in with my values, triggers, and motivations.
-
Doing a daily practice - i’ve created a daily and weekly practice that touches on my mind, body and spirit. this discipline and evolving practice keeps me learning, present and ‘in balance’
-
Being discerning about my influences - choose the people, experiences and beauty that influence my life and what’s important about that today, this week or month or year.
